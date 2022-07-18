Presidential election live updates | Voting begins to elect India’s 15th President

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs Shiv Charan Goel and Bhavna Gaur, and BJP’s Mohan Singh Bisht were early voters

An exhibition on presidential exhibition at Parliament in New Delhi, on Monday, July 18, 2022. The election for the President of India is being held today. | Photo Credit: PTI

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs Shiv Charan Goel and Bhavna Gaur, and BJP’s Mohan Singh Bisht were early voters

Voting for the presidential election in which NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu is pitted against joint opposition pick Yashwant Sinha began on Monday. Polling began at 10 a.m. and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first to cast his vote. The voting process would conclude at 5 p.m.

Nearly 4,800 elected MPs and MLAs are entitled to vote in the election, but nominated MPs and MLAs, and members of Legislative Councils are not. Besides Room number 63 on the first floor of Parliament House, which has been converted into a polling station, voting is simultaneously taking place at various State assemblies.

In the national capital, voting is also underway at the Delhi legislative Assembly. Counting of votes will be held on July 21.

Track all latest updates here

New Delhi

Electoral fate of Murmu, Sinha to be stored in ballot boxes, not EVMs

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and other MPs flash victory sign as they arrive to cast votes for the presidential election, on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, on Monday, July 18, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Ever wondered why electronic voting machines, used in four Lok Sabha elections and 127 Assembly polls since 2004, are not deployed in polls to elect the President and Vice President of India, members of Rajya Sabha, and members of State legislative councils? The EVMs are based on a technology where they work as aggregator of votes in direct elections such as the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies.

Voters press the button against the name of the candidate of their choice and the one who bags the maximum number of votes is declared elected. But the election of the President is held in accordance with the system of proportional representation by means of single transferable vote.

In accordance with the system of proportional representation by means of single transferable vote, every elector can mark as many preferences, as there are candidates contesting the election. - PTI

Amaravati

CM Jagan casts first vote in Andhra Pradesh in presidential poll

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy cast the first vote as polling process for the presidential election got underway at 10 a.m. in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Monday.

Speaker Tammineni Sitaram was the next to exercise his franchise. Several ministers then cast their votes.

The ruling YSR Congress pledged its support to the NDA’s presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu. The opposition Telugu Desam Party has also backed Ms. Murmu. - PTI

Jaipur

Voting for presidential elections begins in Rajasthan

Polling began for the presidential elections on the Rajasthan Assembly premises here at 10 a.m. on Monday, with State Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot among early voters.

The State Government’s chief whip in the Assembly, Mahesh Joshi, also reached there to cast his vote.

Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said the polling will continue till 5 p.m. - PTI

Yashwant Sinha

Yashwant Sinha | A career of many turns

Yashwant Sinha’s political career has come full circle. From being a trenchant critic of the Congress and the Left as a BJP leader for over two decades to a joint Opposition candidate in the July 18 Presidential election, supported by both.

Mr. Sinha was born in Patna on November 6, 1937, as the ninth of 11 siblings. His father was an advocate in the Patna High Court. At the age of 23, Mr. Sinha joined the Indian Administrative Service and was allotted the Bihar cadre. Fourteen years into the job, in 1974, answering the call for “Total Revolution” from Jai Prakash Narayan, Mr. Sinha wanted to quit the service. He writes in his autobiography, Relentless, that he was dissuaded by the family that was solely dependent on his salary and many leaders, including JP himself.

Droupadi Murmu

Being Droupadi Murmu — the arc of a gritty career and diverse people’s struggles

The announcement of former Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu’s name as the Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is historic not just because of her own political and life journey, but also for what she represents.

Mumbai

Cross-voting fears in Maharashtra Congress, NCP

As lawmakers from Maharashtra gear up to vote on Monday to elect the country’s next president, there are concerns among the opposition parties over the possibility of cross-voting.

MLAs and MPs form the electoral college to elect the President of India.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress — the two main opposition parties in Maharashtra — have already held meetings with their legislators to ensure there is no any cross-voting in favour of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance’s candidate Droupadi Murmu.

The opposition is concerned as Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday claimed that Murmu would get the support of 200 MLAs from the State.

“We will manage to get the votes of 200 MLAs for Droupadi Murmu. We want a very comfortable win for her,” he said. - PTI

New Delhi

All set for Presidential election; Droupadi Murmu has an edge over Yashwant Sinha

The election for the President of India will be held on Monday. The contest is between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate and former Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu and the Opposition’s choice, senior politician and former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha.