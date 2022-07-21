Indian presidential election result live | Counting of votes begins

Yashwant Sinha (left) and Droupadi Murmu. File

July 21, 2022 05:32 IST

Ruling NDA’s Droupadi Murmu and Opposition’s Yashwant Sinha pitted against each other in the contest, with votes clearly stacked in favour of Ms. Murmu

India on Thursday will know who will succeed incumbent Ram Nath Kovind to become the country’s 15th President, as counting of votes for the Presidential election begins at 11.00 a.m. at the Parliament House here.

Ruling NDA's Droupadi Murmu and Opposition's Yashwant Sinha are pitted against each other in the contest. Ms. Murmu, if elected, will be the first tribal woman to occupy the top constitutional post in the country.

There are also reports of cross-voting in favour of Ms. Murmu in a number of States. There is no whip issued to members in the Presidential poll. MPs of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, except nominated MPs, and all MLAs in Legislative Assembly in all States act as electors in the Presidential poll.

A total of 4,809 electors, comprising 776 MPs and 4,033 elected MLAs, are entitled to vote in the election, but nominated MPs and MLAs, and Members of Legislative Council are not. Over 99% of the total electors had cast their ballot in the poll that took place on Monday, according to the Election Commission.

Mr. Kovind’s tenure is ending on July 24 and the new President will take oath on July 25.

Here are the latest updates:

New Delhi | 10.49 a.m.

BJP plans ‘Abhinandan Yatra’ after counting of votes for presidential poll

A mega “Abhinandan Yatra” to be led by BJP chief J.P. Nadda and attended by thousands of leaders and workers has been planned by the party after counting of votes for presidential poll, on Thursday evening, Delhi BJP leaders said.

The party also plans to celebrate an anticipated “landmark victory” of NDA’s nominee Droupadi Murmu, the first tribal to be elected on the post of President of India, across the country, particularly in tribal pockets, sources said.

The roadshow is scheduled to start from Delhi BJP office on Pant Marg to celebrate an almost certain victory of Murmu in the presidential election, party leaders said.

The roadshow will conclude at Rajpath after passing through Ashoka Road, Patel Chowk and Rafi Marg. - PTI

Odisha | 10.45 a.m.

Murmu’s hometown confident of her win, gears up for celebration

Laddus are being prepared and hoardings have been put up congratulating “Odisha’s daughter” as NDA presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu’s hometown Rairangpur expressed confidence in her win and geared up for celebrations on Wednesday, hours before declaration of results.

The counting of votes polled in the 15th presidential election will begin in New Delhi on Thursday morning. Various local organisations such as traders’ bodies, bar associations, and religious and educational institutions, and even government officials are waiting with palpable enthusiasm to congratulate the “daughter of the soil”.

Folk artistes and tribal dancers rehearsed their performances and are ready to hit the streets as soon as the results are declared. They are waiting with bated breath to witness the first tribal woman president of the country.

“We are preparing 20,000 laddus and have put up 100 banners congratulating Murmu, who has her house in our town,” local BJP leader Tapan Mahanta said.

Several organisations have planned mass feats as people from rural areas are likely to throng Rairangpur town in Mayurbhanj district from noon.

There is enthusiasm among the people as for the first time, someone from the state is tipped to occupy the country’s topmost constitutional post. - PTI

New Delhi | July 21

Ballot boxes from all States, UTs reach Parliament House

With ballot boxes from all States having reached the Parliament House, poll officials are ready for the counting in room number 63, the strong room of Parliament where the boxes are guarded behind round-the-clock security.

Rajya Sabha Secretary General P.C. Mody, who is the Chief Returning Officer for the poll, will oversee the counting on Thursday, the result of which is likely to be declared by the evening.

Mr. Mody will first brief on the poll trends after all votes of MPs have been counted, and then again after votes of 10 States in alphabetical order have been counted.

Sources said he will brief once more on the poll trends after votes of 20 States have been counted, and then finally declare the result after the total counting.

All ballot boxes from State Assemblies had reached the Parliament’s strong room on Tuesday evening and have been locked up there since. The ballot boxes had been flown into the national capital as ‘Mr Ballot Box’ from across the States.

'Mr Ballot Box' came seated in the front row of aircrafts under the watchful gaze of the Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) of their respective States.

New Delhi | July 21

EC had posted photographs of the sealed ballot boxes

The Election Commission had on Monday posted photographs of the sealed ballot boxes onboard flights accompanied by AROs.

According to the EC, each ballot box was issued an e-ticket under the name 'Mr Ballot Box'.

Polling for the Presidential election was held between 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday at 31 locations including the Parliament House and 30 centres within State Legislative Assemblies.

Eight MPs, including BJP MPs Sunny Deol and Sanjay Dhotre, were among those who missed casting their votes.

Actor-politician Deol missed voting since he is abroad for medical treatment, while Mr. Dhotre gave it a pass since he was in the ICU of a hospital.

Two MPs each from BJP and Shiv Sena, and one each from the BSP, Congress, SP, and AIMIM missed voting in the Monday polls.

Mr. Kovind had become the President after polling 7,02,044 votes out of a total of 10,69,358 votes, while his rival Meira Kumar polled only 3,67,314 votes.

Karnataka | July 20

Cong lodges complaint with EC against Murmu, BJP leaders, alleging poll code violation

The Congress in Karnataka on Tuesday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against the NDA’s presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu and others alleging violations of the provisions of law in the July 18 election.

The party alleged that the ruling BJP in Karnataka had bribed and exerted undue influence on its MLAs on July 17 and 18.

The Congress Legislative Party leader Siddaramaiah and State party president D.K. Shivakumar in their complaint alleged that the MLAs, who were the voters, were provided luxurious stay in a five-star hotel.

They alleged that at the “instance and consent” of the NDA candidate (Ms. Murmu), Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, the BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel, BJP senior leader B.S. Yediyurappa, the BJP chief whip in the Assembly Sathish Reddy, the ministers and other senior leaders of BJP joined together and summoned all the MLAs of BJP to a five-Star hotel in Bengaluru and provided luxurious rooms, food, liquor, beverages, entertainment in the guise of training session for MLAs on voting in the presidential election.

The leaders further said that on July 18 morning, almost all the ministers, MLAs and other senior leaders of the BJP came in a government-owned Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation’s air-conditioned bus from the hotel to Vidhana Soudha to exercise their electoral rights.