Union Budget Session | President to address joint sitting of both Houses

The Budget session of Parliament begins on January 31 with the maiden address of President Droupadi Murmu to the joint sitting of both Houses

January 31, 2023 10:15 am | Updated 10:32 am IST

The Budget session of Parliament begins today with the President addressing a joint session, with the Presidential address and tabling Economic Survey the two major events in the House for the day. The President addresses members of both Houses in the Parliament’s Central Hall on the first day of the budget session every year.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the last full-fledged Union Budget of the Modi government before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on February 1. The Economic Survey will be tabled on January 31 after the President’s address.

The Budget Session of the Parliament commences on January 31 and the first part will go on till February 10. The Parliament will reconvene on March 12 and go on till April 6.