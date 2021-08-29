National

Cannot imagine Ayodhya without Ram, says Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind addresses during the inauguration of Ramayana Conclave at Ayodhya, on August 29, 2021.   | Photo Credit: President Office via PTI

It is impossible to imagine Ayodhya without Lord Ram, said President Ram Nath Kovind as he visited the Uttar Pradesh town on Sunday to launch several cultural projects.

The President also visited the makeshift Ram Janmabhoomi temple and offered prayers there.

“Ayodhya nagri is not just Prabhu Ram’s janmabhoomi and leelabhoomi but without Ram it is impossible to even imagine about this town,” Mr. Kovind said.

The President was speaking at the inauguration of the Ramayana Conclave and launch of various projects of the Department of Culture and Tourism, U.P.


