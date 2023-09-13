President virtually launches Ayushman Bhav campaign

September 13, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - NEW DELHI

President Droupadi Murmu virtually launched the Ayushman Bhav campaign as well as the Ayushman Bhava portal from the Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar on Wednesday.

“This historic launch of the campaign and the portal marked a significant leap towards achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and ensuring healthcare for all as it strives to further consolidate the accessibility and affordability of healthcare services particularly for the underserved,” the President said.

At the launch, the President was joined by Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, and Gujarat CM Bhupendrabhai Patel, among others. The President praised the multi-ministerial approach adopted by the Ayushman Bhav campaign to achieve the ambitious goal of delivering healthcare services to the last mile of India, saying that this will play a critical role in successful accomplishment of this endeavour.

Underscoring the philosophy of antyodaya, which means good health for all and leaving no one behind, the President praised the involvement and support of local governance in this endeavour and stated that gram panchayats who successfully achieved their goals would be declared as Ayushman Gram Panchayats.

Highlighting the role of the government and its commitment to achieve the set sustainable development goals in due time, Ms. Murmu commended the Seva Pakwada initiative, which will run from September 17 to October 2, and which strives to ensure that every individual receives essential health services.

The President also applauded the goals of Ayushman Bhav to further facilitate access of Ayushman cards, generate ABHA IDs, and raise awareness about vital health schemes and disease conditions, such as non-communicable diseases, tuberculosis, and sickle cell disease.

She added that the health services through the three components of Ayushman Bhav — Ayushman - Apke Dwar 3.0, Ayushman Melas at Health and Wellness Centres (HWC) and Community Health Clinics (CHC), and Ayushman Sabhas in every village and panchayat — will substantially expedite the access of healthcare services at grassroots levels, thereby ensuring the building of a healthy nation.

She also highlighted the praise that India has garnered in its digital inclusion of every village and district, which significantly aids the reach of healthcare facilities.

