President unveils statue of former CM Sampurnanand in U.P.

LUCKNOW

27 August 2021 22:59 IST

Kovind to perform pooja at Ram Mandir site in Ayodhya

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday unveiled the statue of Sampurnanand, former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, and also inaugurated an auditorium named after him at the U.P. Sainik School in Lucknow.

Addressing the concluding ceremony of the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of the Sainik School named after Param Vir Chakra awardee Captain Manoj Kumar Pandey, Mr. Kovind said Sampooranand and Pandey shared the common idea of dedicating everything to national pride.

Sampooranand was CM of Uttar Pradesh from 1954 to 1960.

The President is on a four-day tour of Uttar Pradesh and will visit Lucknow, Gorakhpur and Ayodhya. On August 26, he attended the 9th convocation of the Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University in Lucknow.

On August 28, Mr. Kovind will lay the foundation stone for the Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath AYUSH Vishwavidyalaya and inaugurate the Mahayogi Gorakhnath Vishwavidyalaya at Gorakhpur. A day later, he will visit Ayodhya by train from Lucknow and launch various projects of the State department of culture and tourism, and perform pooja at the construction site of the Ram Mandir.