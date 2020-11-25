President to open Speakers’ conference at Statue of Unity in Gujarat

The theme of the conference is: “Harmonious coordination between Legislature, Executive and Judiciary — key to a vibrant democracy.”

President Ram Nath Kovind will inaugurate the 80th All India Presiding Officers’ conference at the Statue of Unity at Kevadia in Gujarat on Wednesday. The two-day conference is being organized by the Lok Sabha to celebrate the Constitution Day.

The theme of the conference is: “Harmonious coordination between Legislature, Executive and Judiciary — key to a vibrant democracy.”

Briefing reporters about the conference, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla said that Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu would also attend the conference along with dignitaries like the Governors of Gujarat and Rajasthan, and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and Presiding Officers of various legislative bodies across the country will also participate.

As Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Mr. Birla is the chairperson of the conference, which was first held in 1921 and is in its centenary year.

According to Mr. Birla, discussions would be held on topics related to the anti-defection law and use of information technology in relaying proceedings of Parliament and the Assemblies.

“In the last conference held in Uttarakhand, we discussed three main points, one was about the anti-defection law. We had formed a committee under Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha Speaker C.P. Joshi, and we will now analyse the report at the conference,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi would address the concluding session of the conference on Thursday, which is the Constitution Day during which all delegates would recite the Preamble of the Constitution.

Smooth functioning

Among the topics to be discussed is to find ways of allowing the Parliament and State Assemblies to function optimally. Mr. Birla stressed that there should be one common law that should be implemented across all the Vidhan Sabhas and Parliament to ensure the functioning of the legislature in a disciplined and orderly manner, without any ruckus and hindrance.

As many as 27 Presiding Officers of State Assemblies have confirmed their participation. Secretaries of State Legislatures and other senior officials are also expected to join, said a release on the event.

“Additionally, all Presiding Officers and Secretaries of Legislatures shall take a pledge to make legislatures more accountable, while strengthening and empowering them according to constitutional values. The conference will conclude with the adoption of a declaration,” a release issued after Mr. Birla’s briefing stated.