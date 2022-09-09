President to launch “Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan” on September 9

ADVERTISEMENT

President Droupadi Murmu will virtually launch the `Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan’ on September 9. This is aimed at working towards TB elimination from the country by 2025, said a release issued by the Health Ministry.

The `Abhiyaan’ will be launched in the presence of Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare (HFW) Mansukh Mandaviya, and Minister of State (HFW) Bharati Pravin Pawar, among other dignitaries.

The virtual event is expected to be attended by the representatives from the State & district health administration, corporates, industries, civil society and NGOs as the country reiterates the commitment towards TB elimination by 2025. According to the Health Ministry release the `Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan’ has been envisioned to bring together all community stakeholders to support those on TB treatment and accelerate the country’s progress towards TB elimination.

ADVERTISEMENT

The President will also launch the Ni-kshay Mitra initiative which forms a vital component of the `Abhiyaan’. The Ni-kshay Mitra portal provides a platform for donors to provide various forms of support to those undergoing TB treatment. The three-pronged support includes nutritional, additional diagnostic, and vocational support. The donors, called Ni-kshay Mitras, could be a wide range of stakeholders from elected representatives, political parties, to corporates, NGOs, and individuals.

The launch event aims to highlight the need for a societal approach that brings together people from all backgrounds into a `Jan Andolan’ to achieve the ambitious target of eliminating TB from the country by 2025. `Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan’ is a step towards garnering community support towards a patient-centric health system.