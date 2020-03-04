President to confer Lalit Kala Akademi awards

NEW DELHI

04 March 2020 01:03 IST

Fifteen artists selected to be presented the prestigious award in the ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Fifteen artists will be conferred the Lalit Kala Akademi’s annual awards by President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday, the Union Culture Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The 61st edition of the awards would be conferred on Anoop Kumar Manzukhi Gopi and Sunil Thiruvayur from Kerala; David Malakar and Faruque Ahmed Halder from West Bengal; Devendra Kumar Khare from Gujarat; Dinesh Pandya, Ratan Krishna Saha, Tejaswi Narayan Sonawane and Sagar Vasant Kamble from Maharashtra; Hari Ram Kumbhawat and Keshari Nandan Prasad from Rajasthan; Mohan Kumar T from Karnataka; and Satwinder Kaur, Yashpal Singh and Yashwant Singh from Delhi.

“The Akademi-nominated seven-member selection jury of eminent art practitioners, artists and critics from all over the country to finalise the list of artists to be awarded from among 283 artworks selected by the first tier jury,” the Ministry said.

After the award ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in the morning, an art exhibition including works by eminent artists like Anjolie Ela Menon, Paramjeet Singh and Arpita Singh, will be inaugurated by Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel at Ravindra Bhavan in the evening.