President to award ‘Swachh Survekshan’ to cleanest cities on October 1 

The cleanliness survey covered 100% of municipal wards this time 

The Hindu Bureau NEW DELHI
September 30, 2022 22:08 IST

The Swachh Survekshan 2021 award. File. | Photo Credit: V. Raju

The Union government’s annual awards for the cleanest cities would be handed out by President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday, the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The Swachh Survekshan 2022, or cleanliness survey that is part of the Swachh Bharat Mission, covered 100% of municipal wards for sampling this time — a first — as opposed to 40% in previous years, the Ministry said. Over 160 awards across various categories would be presented, it said.

“The scale of Swachh Survekshan is evidenced in the consistent increase in the number of cities over the years. From surveying 73 major cities in 2016 and 434 cities in 2017 the 7th edition of Swachh Survekshan has become became the world’s largest urban cleanliness survey,  with 4,355 cities having participated in the survey,” the Ministry said. Over 9 crore citizens’ feedback was recorded in the survey, as opposed to 5 crore last year.

