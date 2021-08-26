President signs warrants of appointment of 9 SC judges

With new appointments, working strength of court goes up to 33 against sanctioned strength of 34

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday signed the warrants of appointment of nine judges, including three women, to the Supreme Court.

Mr. Kovind was said to have signed the warrants before leaving for a four-day tour of Uttar Pradesh.

The new judges include Justice B.V. Nagarathna, who will be in line to be the first woman Chief Justice of India (CJI) in September 2027.

With the new appointments, the working strength of the Supreme Court goes up to 33 against the sanctioned strength of 34. It now functions with only 24 judges.

The other women judges who have been elevated to the top court are Justices Bela M Trivedi and Hema Kohli. The other appointees are Justices C.T. Ravikumar, M.M. Sundresh, Abhay Shreeniwas Oka, Vikram Nath and Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari and former Additional Solicitor General P.S. Narasimha, who has been elevated from the Bar.

The Supreme Court Collegium, headed by CJI N.V. Ramana, recommended the names last week.