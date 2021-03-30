President Ram Nath Kovind undergoes successful bypass surgery at AIIMS

NEW DELHI

30 March 2021 17:52 IST

Ram Nath Kovind visited the Army’s Research and Referral (R&R) Hospital following chest discomfort.

President Ram Nath Kovind has undergone a successful bypass surgery at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the national capital on Tuesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said.

“I congratulate the team of Doctors for successful operation. Spoke to Director AIIMS to enquire about Rashtrapatiji’s health. Praying for his well-being and speedy recovery,” Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Twitter.

Last Friday, Mr. Kovind visited the Army’s Research and Referral (R&R) Hospital following chest discomfort where he underwent routine check-up and was kept under observation.

On Saturday, Mr. Kovind was shifted to AIIMS where post investigations, doctors have advised him to undergo a planned bypass procedure, the Rashtrapati Bhavan had stated earlier.