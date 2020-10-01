President Ram Nath Kovind turns 75; VP, PM greet him

New Delhi

President Ram Nath Kovind turned 75 on Thursday, with Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi among others wishing him good health and long life on his birthday.

Mr. Kovind was born on October 1, 1945 at Paraunkh village in Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh.

He was sworn in as the 14th President of India on July 25, 2017.

“I convey my heartiest greetings to the Hon’ble President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind ji on his birthday today. He is known for his simplicity, warmth, vision, exemplary leadership and concern for the poor. May he be blessed with good health and a long life,” the vice president said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wished the president.

“Birthday wishes to Rashtrapati Ji. His rich insights and wise understanding of policy matters are great assets for our nation. He is extremely compassionate towards serving the vulnerable. I pray for his good health and long life,” he said.