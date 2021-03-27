National

President Kovind to undergo bypass surgery at AIIMS

President Ram Nath Kovind. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

President,Ram Nath Kovind will undergo a ‘planned’ heart bypass procedure on March 30, according to a statement from the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Mr. Kovind, 75, was shifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, on Saturday afternoon. Post investigations, doctors advised him to undergo the procedure. The President’s health was ‘stable,’ the statement said.

The President was admitted to the Army’s Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi on Friday morning after complaining of chest discomfort and was then shifted to AIIMS.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is away in Bangladesh, spoke to Mr. Kovind’s son and told him that he was ‘praying’ for his recovery, according to a tweet from the Prime Minister’'s office.

In the afternoon, the official handle of the President tweeted: “The President has been under observation after a routine checkup. He thanks all who enquired about his health and wished him well.”

