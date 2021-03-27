National27 March 2021 13:18 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind shifted to AIIMS for further treatment
He had complained of chest discomfort recently
NEW DELHI
President Ram Nath Kovind was on Saturday shifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here for further treatment.
His condition is reportedly “stable,” according to a statement from the Army Hospital (Research and Referral).
Mr. Kovind, 75, was admitted to the Army hospital on Friday after complaining of chest discomfort.
