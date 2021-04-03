President Ram Nath Kovind shifted from ICU to special room at AIIMS

03 April 2021 12:43 IST

His health is improving, says Rashtrapati Bhavan

NEW DELHI President Ram Nath Kovind was on Saturday shifted from the intensive care unit (ICU) to a special room at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

His health has been improving continuously, noted a tweet issued on Saturday by Rashtrapati Bhavan. It added that doctors are constantly monitoring the President’s condition and have advised him to take rest.

The President underwent a planned bypass surgery at AIIMS, Delhi earlier this week and tweeted later that he was touched by messages from citizens and leaders from across the country and abroad wishing him a speedy recovery.

“It’s difficult to express in words my gratitude to you all,” President Kovind said in his tweet.

