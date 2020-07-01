National

President Ram Nath Kovind lauds services of doctors

On the occasion of Doctor’s Day on Wednesday, President Ram Nath Kovind expressed his gratitude to medical professionals for their selfless service in fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

“Best wishes to all doctors on #DoctorsDay. We express our gratitude to the doctors for their selfless service in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. The nation admires and salutes your professionalism and sacrifice in the service of fellow citizens,” Mr. Kovind tweeted.

The National Doctor’s Day is observed on July 1 in memory of former West Bengal Chief Minister and legendary physician Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy.

