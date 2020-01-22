President Ram Nath Kovind confers Bal Shakti Puraskar on 49

Ishaan Sharma, who saved a Russian tourist from two robbers, Omkar Singh, who holds the world record for the youngest theoretical author, and Gauri Mishra, youngest pianist in India, were among those who were given the Bal Shakti Puraskar 2020 by President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday.

Forty-nine children in the age group of five to 18 won the award in the fields of innovation, social service, scholastic, sports, art and culture and bravery. The award carries a medal, a cash prize of ₹1 lakh, a certificate and a citation.

They included Darsh Malani, 12, who has performed over 50 magic shows worldwide. Manoj Kumar Lohar, 11, won the award for “tabla vadan.” Korok Biswas, a dancer with Down syndrome and 50% intellectual disability, won it in the art and culture category.

Lalkansung, 10, who saved three girls from drowning in a pond in Manipur, and Pema, who saved two girls when the boundary wall of her school collapsed in heavy rain, were among those awarded in the bravery category.