President Ram Nath Kovind arrives in Srinagar

Lt. Governor of Jammu & Kashmir Manoj Sinha received President Kovind on his arrival at Srinagar. The President was accorded a guard of honour. Photo: Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn

Srinagar

25 July 2021 13:12 IST

As part of security measures for the President’s visit, traffic on the two approach roads to Raj Bhawan has been diverted between July 25 and 28

President Ram Nath Kovind arrived in Srinagar on July 25 on a four-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, officials said.

They said Mr. Kovind arrived at the Srinagar airport at 11:15 a.m. and was received by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha and senior officers of the police and the civil administration.

During the July 25-28 trip, the President will visit Drass in Ladakh to pay homage to the indomitable courage and sacrifice of the Indian armed forces during the Kargil conflict of 1999 at the Kargil War Memorial on July 26 on the 22nd anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas, the officials said.

In 2019, bad weather had prevented the President from visiting Drass to participate in Kargil Vijay Diwas, and instead, he paid his tributes by laying a wreath at a war memorial at the Army’s 15 Corps headquarters in Badamibagh in Srinagar.

On July 27, the President will address the 19th annual convocation of the University of Kashmir in Srinagar, they added.

As part of security measures for the President’s visit, traffic on the two approach roads to Raj Bhawan — where Mr. Kovind will stay — has been diverted between July 25 and 28.

A traffic department official said diversions have been placed in some areas of the city and no traffic is being allowed on Foreshore Road, along the famous Dal Lake from Dalgate and Nishat axis, as well as towards Gupkar.