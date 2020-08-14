Coronavirus has disrupted all activities, taken huge toll: Ram Nath Kovind

Doctors and medical professionals have been the front line Covid warriors. No amount of appreciation is enough for these warriors.

President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the nation on August 14, 2020 on the eve of the 74th Independence Day.

Highlights of his address

On this occasion, we recall the sacrifices of our freedom fighters.

It is on the basis of these sacrifices that modern India is built.

We are fortunate that Mahatma Gandhi led the freedom movement who combined the qualities of Saint and a leader.

On coronavirus

This year, we will not be able to celebrate like other years because of a killer virus. Because of this Pandemic, our lives have changed. The Centre took effective steps we in advance.

State governments acted and the people cooperated. We have been able to manage the pandemic.

Doctors and medical professionals have been the front line Covid warriors. No amount of appreciation is enough for these warriors

Apart from medical professionals, President appreciates the contribution of police, sanitation workers, transport sector workers, delivery persons among others.

Watch LIVE as President Kovind addresses the nation on the eve of the 74th Independence Day https://t.co/inw1j2ycM2 — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 14, 2020

On cyclones

Amphan cyclone caused great devastation in Bengal and Odisha.

The hardest hit have been the people like daily wage earners and those who make daily earnings.

Centre has taken steps and adequate help have been received from the corporate sector and civil society. So that none go hungry, provisions have been made for free ration for 80 crore people.

On neighbouring countries

At a time when the world needs to live as one family, our neighbour was giving shape to their expansionist policies.

We are proud of the supreme sacrifices of our braveheart who gave a fitting reply.

Though we believe in peace, we can give a fitting reply if anyone challenges us.

Mr. Kovind said, “We have learnt many lesson in 2020. An invisible virus has shown that environment is subservient to human beings. The corona pandemic also shows the need to further strengthen public health care.”

He added: “another lesson is the use of technology that has allowed us to function in our daily lives.”

Mr. Kovind also talked about National Education Policy as an important step towards youth empowerment.

The President said, "Ten days back, work on the Ram Janmabhoomi temple has started and the entire country displayed great faith in judiciary and every section showed maturity and patience."