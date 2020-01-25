71st Republic Day: Knowledge is always considered more valuable than power, fame or money: Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the nation on the eve of the 71st Republic Day in New Delhi on January 25, 2020.

In his speech Mr. Kovind said "Our constitution has given some rights to all of us as citizens of an independent democracy. But within the Constitution itself, we have also taken the responsibility that we should always be committed to the fundamental democratic ideals of justice, freedom and equality and brotherhood.

The President further said "For public welfare, the government has launched several campaigns. It is particularly noteworthy that citizens have voluntarily given those campaigns the form of popular mass movement."

Mr. Kovind said "In India, knowledge is always considered more valuable than power, fame or money. Educational institutions are considered as the place to acquire knowledge in the Indian tradition, i.e. the temple of learning."

During his address, the President said "Our many achievements in the field of education are notable. It is our effort that no child or youth of the country should be deprived of the facility of education."

Mr. Kovind said "For nation-building, Mahatma Gandhi's ideas are still completely relevant today. His message of truth and non-violence has become even more essential in our times."

The President said "Those who struggle for any purpose, especially the youth, should always remember Gandhiji's mantra of non-violence, which is his invaluable gift to humanity."