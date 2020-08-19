President Ram Nath Kovind accepts Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa’s resignation

NEW DELHI

19 August 2020 11:33 IST

Retired IAS officer had put in his papers after being appointed vice-president of Asian Development Bank

President Ram Nath Kovind has accepted the resignation of Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa with effect from August 31, a Law Ministry notification issued on Tuesday said.

Mr. Lavasa had put in his papers after being appointed vice-president of Asian Development Bank and is expected to assume charge next month, according to sources.

Advertising

Advertising

The notification said: “In pursuance of second proviso to section 4 of the Election Commission (Conditions of Service of Election Commissioners and Transaction of Business) Act, 1991 (11 of 1991), the President is pleased to accept the resignation tendered by Shri Ashok Lavasa, Election Commissioner, with effect from the 31st August, 2020.”

Mr. Lavasa was in the running to become the Chief Election Commissioner upon the retirement of current CEC Sunil Arora in April 2021. He was appointed to the Election Commission in 2018 after his retirement from the IAS.