COVID-19 has been an extraordinary challenge to humankind, says President Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind addresses the nation on the eve of the 73rd Republic Day, in New Delhi on January 25, 2022. Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn

New Delhi

25 January 2022 19:32 IST

“Republic Day is an occasion to celebrate our Indianness,” the President says in his address.

President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the nation on the eve of the 73rd Republic Day on January 25, 2022.

Mr. Kovind said “Republic Day is occasion to celebrate ‘our Indian-ness’.”

In his address, the President said “Democracy, justice, liberty, equality and fraternity form bedrock on which our Republic stands.”

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Kovind said “Coronavirus pandemic has been an extraordinary challenge to humankind.”

The President added “I am proud to say that we have shown an unmatched resolve against coronavirus.”

Mr. Kovind said “We must remain alert and not let our guard down against coronavirus; precautions have to be continued.”

The President said “Doctors, nurses and paramedics have risen to challenge, working long hours in difficult conditions even at risk of their lives to.”

Mr. Kovind said “Our daughters have broken glass ceiling and permanent commission has now been allowed for women officers in armed forces.”

He further added that India is better placed today to meet the challenges of future.

The President said “India will continue to march ahead on path of progress and secure its rightful place, befitting its potential, in global community.”