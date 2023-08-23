President Putin congratulates PM Modi and President Murmu on Chandrayaan-3’s success

August 23, 2023 11:00 pm | Updated 11:29 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Russian President Vladimir Putin was among the first world leaders to congratulate India after Chandrayaan-3 made a soft landing on the moon’s surface.

In a message to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Russian leader described the success of the mission as a proof of progress that the Indian space programme has made over the decades.

“This is a big step forward in space exploration and certainly a testament to the impressive progress made by India in the area of science and technology,” Mr. Putin said in his message.

Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov also congratulated India on the success and said, “A historic triumph unfolds as Chandrayaan-3 lands flawlessly on the moon’s South Pole. Humanity’s quest for space exploration takes a monumental leap forward. Kudos to the brilliant minds behind this remarkable feat!” he said.

Russia’s own moon mission failed earlier last week as the Luna-25 mission ended in a crash last week.

Nepal’s Foreign Minister N.P. Saud also congratulated India and said, “This is not only a moment of national pride for our Indian friends but also an important milestone in the advancement of space science and technology, which ultimately contributes to making our lives better.”

NASA’s administrator Bill Nelson congratulated India on being the fourth country to achieve a soft landing on the moon and said, “We are glad to be your partner in this mission.”

