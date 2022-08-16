President, PM pay tributes to Vajpayee on death anniversary

A prime minister for six years between 1998-2004, Vajpayee died in 2018

PTI New Delhi
August 16, 2022 08:38 IST

Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. File | Photo Credit: AP

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a host of other dignitaries paid tributes to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his fourth death anniversary on Tuesday.

They were joined by several Union Ministers and other leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J.P. Nadda, at 'Sadaiv Atal', Vajpayee’s memorial, here.

They also attended a prayer meeting in the memory of the BJP stalwart who was crucial to the party's rise to power in the second half of the 1990s as his amiable personality and cross-party relations brought it many allies and helped it form a winning coalition.

A prime minister for six years between 1998-2004, Vajpayee, a Bharat Ratna awardee, died in 2018 at 93 years of age.

