President, PM pay respects to Vajpayee on his death anniversary

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among several dignitaries who paid tributes to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his second death anniversary on Sunday.
They were joined by several Union ministers and other leaders at ‘Sadaiv Atal’, the memorial to Vajpayee in the national capital, in paying respects to him.
Mr. Modi said India will always remember his outstanding service and efforts towards the nation’s progress.
“Tributes to beloved Atal Ji on his Punya Tithi. India will always remember his outstanding service and efforts towards our nation’s progress,” PM Modi tweeted.
Vajpayee, the first BJP Prime Minister, had passed away on this day in 2018.
A statesman and saffron stalwart, he was fondly remembered by other senior BJP leaders.
Home Minister Amit Shah said the country for the first time saw “good governance” being implemented across the nation under Vajpayee.
The Modi government is striving for the welfare of the poor and good governance by keeping his ideas at the centre of its work, Shah added.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Vajpayee’s tremendous contribution towards pubic life and India’s development will always be cherished, and his vision for the country will continue to inspire coming generations.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath