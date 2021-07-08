President, PM, leaders condole demise of Virbhadra Singh

New Delhi

08 July 2021 10:26 IST

The 87-year-old veteran Congress leader died in Shimla early Thursday after a prolonged illness

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several leaders on Thursday, condoled the demise of demise of former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, who died in Shimla early Thursday after a prolonged illness.

President Ram Nath Kovind said Singh’s political career was marked by his commitment to serve the people.

Sad to know that Shri Virbhadra Singh is no more. His political career spanning six decades in his roles as chief minister and parliamentarian was marked by his commitment to serve people of Himachal Pradesh. Condolences to family & followers,” Mr. Kovind tweeted.

Paying tributes to Singh, Mr. Modi said, "Shri Virbhadra Singh Ji had a long political career, with rich administrative and legislative experience. He played a pivotal role in Himachal Pradesh and served the people of the state. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti."

Similarly, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda too expressed their condolences on the demise of veteran Congress leader Virbhadra Singh, a BJP spokesperson said on Thursday.

Himachal Pradesh to observe 3-day mourning

The Himachal Pradesh govern3ment on Thursday decided to observe a three-day state mourning as a mark of respect to late former chief minister Virbhadra Singh, an official spokesperson said.There will be no official entertainment during the mourning period of July 8-10, the official said.

Body kept at Holly Lodge residence

Virbhadra Singh's body has been kept at his home in Holly Lodge in the lower Jakhu area of Shimla for the public to pay their last respects.

Several leaders, including CPM MLA Rakesh Singha, and Singh's admirers visited his residence to pay homage.