President, PM laud Chandrayaan-2 launch

Accolades began pouring in after the successful lift-off of GSLV Mk111 rocket that's carrying Chandrayaan-2, which consists of an orbiter, a lander and a rover, to the Moon.

In a series of tweets minutes after ISRO chief K. Sivan announced Chandrayaan-2's successful advent into space, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “The launch of #Chandrayaan2 illustrates the prowess of our scientists and the determination of 130 crore Indians to scale new frontiers of science” and that it was “every Indian would be proud that Chandrayaan-2 was a fully indigenous mission.”

President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted that Chandrayaan-2 was a “proud moment” for all Indians.

The President was in Sriharikota for Chandrayaan's scheduled launch in the early hours of July 15. However, the launch had to be postponed to July 22 after ISRO discovered a technical snag just hours before the take-off.

K. VijayRaghavan, Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government, told The Hindu: “The Chandrayaan 2 has three important lessons for India. Complex tasks can be solved combining integration of components into systems and checking functioning of the system with feedback. Second, one must not hesitate to embark on new adventures: hesitation has huge opportunity costs. Third, scientific missions are insurance for our future, focusing only on immediate concerns means we risk a precipitous future for the planet.”

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated ISRO for the “flawless launching” of Chandrayaan-2 and remarked that the space agency had scripted a “new chapter” in India’s space history.

If all goes well as per plan, Chandrayaan-2 will reach the Moon on September 7.

Chandrayaan-2 will carry a total of 13 payloads, including eight on the Orbiter, three on the Lander, two on the Rover, as well as one from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration of the United States.