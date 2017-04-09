President pats FM for finishing budget process by Mar. 31

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Sunday received a pat from President Pranab Mukherjee for completing the budget exercise by March 31 and not seeking a Vote on Account, which happened for the first time in many years. “I congratulate the Finance Minister for completing the budgetary exercise and seeking the approval of both Houses of Parliament on all matters relating to the Finance Bill within March 31,” the President said. PTI
