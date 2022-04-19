President of the European Commission to visit India

She is expected to hold talks with the President and the Prime Minister

President of the European Commission Ursula Von Der Leyen will visit India during April 24-25, the Ministry of External Affairs announced on Tuesday. The top official of the European Commission has been vocal in her opposition to the Russian invasion of Ukraine that she has termed as "barbaric".

"India and the European Union share a vibrant Strategic Partnership which has been witnessing strong growth with wider and deeper co-operation in Political and Strategic, Trade and Commerce, Climate and Sustainability, Digital and Technology aspects as well as people to people ties," said the Ministry of External Affairs in an official statement about the upcoming visit.

Ursula Von Der Leyen is expected to participate in the annual Raisina Dialogue here during the visit when she will also hold official talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind. The discussions during her visit are expected to be dominated by the Ukraine crisis.

"The forthcoming visit of the President of the European Commission will be an opportunity to review progress and further intensify the multifaceted partnership with EU," the official release said.