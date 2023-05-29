HamberMenu
President Murmu's first state visit from June 4 to Suriname, Serbia

The President will be visiting Paramaribo, Suriname, from June 4-June 6

May 29, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
President of India Droupadi Murmu. File. Photo: Special Arrangement

President Droupadi Murmu will pay visit to Suriname and Serbia from June 4 to 9, the Ministry of External Affairs said on May 29. These will be her first State visits after assuming office in July 2022.

The President will be visiting Paramaribo, Suriname, from June 4-June 6 at the invitation of Chandrikapersad Santokhi, President of the Republic of Suriname, the MEA said.

On the second leg of her visit, President Murmu will pay a to the Republic of Serbia on from June 7-June 9 at the invitation of Aleksandar Vučić, President of Serbia.

