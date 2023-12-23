GIFT a SubscriptionGift
President Murmu witnesses Army's fire-power exercise in Pokhran

Ms. Murmu "witnessed the Integrated Fire Power exercise conducted by Indian Army.

December 23, 2023 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
President Droupadi Murmu witnessed the Integrated Fire Power exercise conducted by Indian Army, in Pokhran on Saturday.

President Droupadi Murmu witnessed the Integrated Fire Power exercise conducted by Indian Army, in Pokhran on Saturday.

President Droupadi Murmu witnessed a fire-power exercise involving various weapons platforms in Rajasthan's Pokhran, the Army said on Saturday.

In an interaction with the soldiers, the President, who is also the Supreme Commander of the three services, commended them for maintaining the highest standards of operational preparedness.

She also exhorted the Army personnel to continue serving the nation with the "same zeal, commitment and motivation".

President Droupadi Murmu witnessed the Integrated Fire Power exercise conducted by Indian Army, in Pokhran on Saturday. Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra also seen.

President Droupadi Murmu witnessed the Integrated Fire Power exercise conducted by Indian Army, in Pokhran on Saturday. Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra also seen.

"President Droupadi Murmu visited Pokhran and witnessed a firepower exercise, involving intricate drills of fire and manoeuvre by various weapon platforms," the Army said on 'X'.

"The Hon'ble President also interacted with the soldiers of the Indian Army and commended them for maintaining the highest standards of operational preparedness and exhorted them to continue serving the nation with the same zeal, commitment and motivation," it said.

The President's office, in a post on 'X' said Ms. Murmu "witnessed the Integrated Fire Power exercise conducted by Indian Army at Pokhran in Rajasthan. She interacted with the troops and appreciated them for their commitment and preparedness to defend the country."

