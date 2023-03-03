ADVERTISEMENT

President Murmu to launch ‘Catch the Rain-2023’ campaign on March 4

March 03, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - New Delhi

The theme of this year's campaign will be ‘Source Sustainability for Drinking Water’

PTI

President Droupadi Murmu | Photo Credit: PTI

President Droupadi Murmu will launch the ‘Catch the Rain-2023’ on March 4, 2023 as part of efforts to turn conservation of water into a mass campaign in the run-up to the monsoon season.

The theme of this year's campaign will be ‘Source Sustainability for Drinking Water’, an official said.

“During Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain-2023. The significant role that water plays in the empowerment of women has been acknowledged with the theme ‘Jal Shakti se Nari Shakti’, he said.

The President will also confer 18 Awards under Swachh Bharat Mission-Grameen, Jal Jeevan Mission and National Water Mission under various categories and release a compendium of case stories titled ‘Swachh Sujal Shakti Ki Abhivyakti’.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Ministers Devusinh Chauhan, Prahlad Singh Patel and Bishweswar Tudu will be present at the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

drinking water

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US