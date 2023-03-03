HamberMenu
President Murmu to launch ‘Catch the Rain-2023’ campaign on March 4

The theme of this year's campaign will be ‘Source Sustainability for Drinking Water’

March 03, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
President Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu | Photo Credit: PTI

President Droupadi Murmu will launch the ‘Catch the Rain-2023’ on March 4, 2023 as part of efforts to turn conservation of water into a mass campaign in the run-up to the monsoon season.

The theme of this year's campaign will be ‘Source Sustainability for Drinking Water’, an official said.

“During Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain-2023. The significant role that water plays in the empowerment of women has been acknowledged with the theme ‘Jal Shakti se Nari Shakti’, he said.

The President will also confer 18 Awards under Swachh Bharat Mission-Grameen, Jal Jeevan Mission and National Water Mission under various categories and release a compendium of case stories titled ‘Swachh Sujal Shakti Ki Abhivyakti’.

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Ministers Devusinh Chauhan, Prahlad Singh Patel and Bishweswar Tudu will be present at the event.

