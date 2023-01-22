ADVERTISEMENT

President Murmu to confer PM’s national award for children

January 22, 2023 11:09 pm | Updated 11:09 pm IST - New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the children on January 23, an official statement said

The Hindu Bureau

President Droupadi Murmu. File | Photo Credit: PTI

President Droupadi Murmu will confer the Prime Minister’s National Award for children for the year 2023 to 11 children for their exceptional achievements in fields such as art and culture, innovation and sports.

President Murmu will present the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awards to the children on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the children on Tuesday, an official statement said.  

Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani will interact with the children and congratulate them along with Minister of State for WCD Munjpara Mahendrabhai for their exemplary performances in their respective categories on Tuesday.         

The Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) is awarded to children in the age group of 5-18 years for their exceptional performance which deserve national recognition.

The six categories for which they are given are art and culture, bravery, innovation, scholastic, social service and sports. Each awardee is given a medal, a cash prize of ₹ 1 lakh and a certificate.

