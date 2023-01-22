HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

President Murmu to confer PM’s national award for children

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the children on January 23, an official statement said

January 22, 2023 11:09 pm | Updated 11:09 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
President Droupadi Murmu. File

President Droupadi Murmu. File | Photo Credit: PTI

President Droupadi Murmu will confer the Prime Minister’s National Award for children for the year 2023 to 11 children for their exceptional achievements in fields such as art and culture, innovation and sports.

President Murmu will present the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awards to the children on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the children on Tuesday, an official statement said.  

Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani will interact with the children and congratulate them along with Minister of State for WCD Munjpara Mahendrabhai for their exemplary performances in their respective categories on Tuesday.         

The Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) is awarded to children in the age group of 5-18 years for their exceptional performance which deserve national recognition.

The six categories for which they are given are art and culture, bravery, innovation, scholastic, social service and sports. Each awardee is given a medal, a cash prize of ₹ 1 lakh and a certificate.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.