President Murmu takes sortie on Su-30 aircraft

April 08, 2023 11:33 am | Updated 12:16 pm IST - New Delhi

The President, currently on a visit to Assam, is the Supreme Commander of the three services

PTI

President Droupadi Murmu, supreme commander of the Indian Armed forces, waves after taking a sortie on IAF’s fighter aircraft Sukhoi 30, at Tezpur Air Force Station in Sonitpur, on April 8, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

President Droupadi Murmu on April 8 took a sortie on a Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter aircraft at the Tezpur Air Force Station in Assam, officials said.

Group Captain Naveen Kumar Tiwari flew her in a Sukhoi-30 MKI that took off from the Indian Air Force base.

The President, currently on a visit to Assam, is the Supreme Commander of the three services.

 She was received at the air base by Air Marshal S.P. Dharkar, Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Sukhoi-30 MKI is a twin-seater multirole fighter jet developed by Russia's Sukhoi and built under licence by India's aerospace giant Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

