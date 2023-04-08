HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

President Murmu takes sortie on Su-30 aircraft

The President, currently on a visit to Assam, is the Supreme Commander of the three services

April 08, 2023 11:33 am | Updated 12:16 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
President Droupadi Murmu, supreme commander of the Indian Armed forces, waves after taking a sortie on IAF’s fighter aircraft Sukhoi 30, at Tezpur Air Force Station in Sonitpur, on April 8, 2023.

President Droupadi Murmu, supreme commander of the Indian Armed forces, waves after taking a sortie on IAF’s fighter aircraft Sukhoi 30, at Tezpur Air Force Station in Sonitpur, on April 8, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

President Droupadi Murmu on April 8 took a sortie on a Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter aircraft at the Tezpur Air Force Station in Assam, officials said.

Group Captain Naveen Kumar Tiwari flew her in a Sukhoi-30 MKI that took off from the Indian Air Force base.

The President, currently on a visit to Assam, is the Supreme Commander of the three services.

 She was received at the air base by Air Marshal S.P. Dharkar, Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Sukhoi-30 MKI is a twin-seater multirole fighter jet developed by Russia's Sukhoi and built under licence by India's aerospace giant Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.