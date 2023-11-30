President Murmu reviews NDA passing out parade, lauds participation of 1st batch of women cadets

November 30, 2023 04:17 pm | Updated 04:17 pm IST - Pune

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday reviewed the passing out parade of 145th course of the National Defence Academy (NDA) at Khadakwasla in Pune and expressed happiness over the participation of the first batch of women cadets in the marching contingent.

Terming it as a historic day, Ms. Murmu extended good wishes to the women cadets, while noting that today daughters have to struggle to select a career of their choice.

She said the NDA is a "cradle of leadership" and asked the cadets to move forward by learning and adopting new technologies to face challenges of the future.

"Our forces are fully capable and ready to face any external or internal situation that tries to damage the spirit of unity and integrity of the country," she added.

Around 15 women cadets participated in the passing out parade along with their male counterparts.

Last year, the first batch of 19 women cadets joined the NDA, Khadakwasla, a premier tri-services institution that has given the country the finest military officers, and they are currently in the second year of the military-cum-academic training, a defence official earlier said.

The second and third year cadets take part in the passing out parade, the official said.

President Murmu, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, on Thursday congratulated all the cadets who completed their course.

Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais and Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan were present on the occasion.

Ms. Murmu also congratulated the women cadets who were part of the marching contingent.

"I was told that from 2022, the training of women cadets has been started at the academy. Today, for the first time, the women cadets were part of the marching contingent," she said.

"Today is a historic day in the true sense and I am sure that the women cadets will take the NDA and the country to new heights in future," she said.

Ms. Murmu also congratulated the foreign cadets from friendly nations for the completion of their course.

She said the NDA is a "cradle of leadership" which has given birth to great warriors.

"This academy has a special place among the best training institutes of the country and is recognised as a strong pillar for the armed forces and the country," she said.

Ms. Murmu expressed confidence that the training and life values received from the NDA will always help cadets move ahead in life.

She asked the cadets to move forward by learning and adopting new technologies to face challenges of the future.

Ms. Murmu further expressed confidence that they will face every challenge with courage and bravery while carrying forward the values of the armed services.

She said protection of India's borders and internal security are essential for peace, stability and prosperity.

"We follow the tradition of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world is one family), but our forces are fully capable and ready to face any external or internal situation that tries to damage the spirit of unity and integrity of the country," she said.