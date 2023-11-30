HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

President Murmu reviews NDA passing out parade, lauds participation of 1st batch of women cadets

She said the NDA is a "cradle of leadership" and asked the cadets to move forward by learning and adopting new technologies.

November 30, 2023 04:17 pm | Updated 04:17 pm IST - Pune

PTI
President Droupadi Murmu reviews the ‘Passing out Parade’ of the 145th course of the National Defence Academy (NDA) at Khadakwasla, in Pune, on Nov. 30, 2023.

President Droupadi Murmu reviews the ‘Passing out Parade’ of the 145th course of the National Defence Academy (NDA) at Khadakwasla, in Pune, on Nov. 30, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday reviewed the passing out parade of 145th course of the National Defence Academy (NDA) at Khadakwasla in Pune and expressed happiness over the participation of the first batch of women cadets in the marching contingent.

Terming it as a historic day, Ms. Murmu extended good wishes to the women cadets, while noting that today daughters have to struggle to select a career of their choice.

She said the NDA is a "cradle of leadership" and asked the cadets to move forward by learning and adopting new technologies to face challenges of the future.

"Our forces are fully capable and ready to face any external or internal situation that tries to damage the spirit of unity and integrity of the country," she added.

President Droupadi Murmu at the ‘Passing out Parade’ of the 145th course of the National Defence Academy (NDA) at Khadakwasla, in Pune, on Nov. 30, 2023.

President Droupadi Murmu at the ‘Passing out Parade’ of the 145th course of the National Defence Academy (NDA) at Khadakwasla, in Pune, on Nov. 30, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Around 15 women cadets participated in the passing out parade along with their male counterparts.

Last year, the first batch of 19 women cadets joined the NDA, Khadakwasla, a premier tri-services institution that has given the country the finest military officers, and they are currently in the second year of the military-cum-academic training, a defence official earlier said.

The second and third year cadets take part in the passing out parade, the official said.

President Murmu, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, on Thursday congratulated all the cadets who completed their course.

Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais and Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan were present on the occasion.

Ms. Murmu also congratulated the women cadets who were part of the marching contingent.

"I was told that from 2022, the training of women cadets has been started at the academy. Today, for the first time, the women cadets were part of the marching contingent," she said.

"Today is a historic day in the true sense and I am sure that the women cadets will take the NDA and the country to new heights in future," she said.

Ms. Murmu also congratulated the foreign cadets from friendly nations for the completion of their course.

She said the NDA is a "cradle of leadership" which has given birth to great warriors.

"This academy has a special place among the best training institutes of the country and is recognised as a strong pillar for the armed forces and the country," she said.

Ms. Murmu expressed confidence that the training and life values received from the NDA will always help cadets move ahead in life.

She asked the cadets to move forward by learning and adopting new technologies to face challenges of the future.

Ms. Murmu further expressed confidence that they will face every challenge with courage and bravery while carrying forward the values of the armed services.

She said protection of India's borders and internal security are essential for peace, stability and prosperity.

"We follow the tradition of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world is one family), but our forces are fully capable and ready to face any external or internal situation that tries to damage the spirit of unity and integrity of the country," she said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.