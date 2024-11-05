GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

President Murmu releases three books of Supreme Court

Chief Justice of India Chandrachud says the three books are moments of self-reflection, both for Supreme Court as well as the larger legal system

Published - November 05, 2024 10:02 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
President Droupadi Murmu during the release of three publications of the Supreme Court of India, at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi on November 5, 2024.

President Droupadi Murmu during the release of three publications of the Supreme Court of India, at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi on November 5, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday released three publications of the Supreme Court on the 75 years of the court, prisons in India and legal aid.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud said the three books were moments of self-reflection, both for the Supreme Court as well as the larger legal system.

“For any institution, the pursuit of excellence necessitates the deliberate act of self-reflection. As part of this process, we must carefully assess our past and present and use what we extract to inform our actions in the future,” the Chief Justice said.

Chief Justice-designate Sanjiv Khanna, Supreme Court judge Justice B.R. Gavai and Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal participated in the function.

The publications are titled “Justice for Nation: Reflections on 75 years of the Supreme Court of India”; “Prisons in India: Mapping Prison Manuals and Measures for Reformation and Decongestion”; and “Legal Aid Through Law Schools: A Report on Working of Legal Aid Cells in India”.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said the Supreme Court had developed a jurisprudence which was rooted in the Indian ethos and realities. She was happy to note that the book titled ‘Justice for Nation’ captured the high points of the Supreme Court’s journey of 75 years and described the court’s impact on various aspects of the lives of the people.

Published - November 05, 2024 10:02 pm IST

Related Topics

judiciary (system of justice)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.