President Murmu, PM Modi, Congress pay tribute to Swami Vivekananda on his 160th birth anniversary

January 12, 2023 09:43 am | Updated 10:51 am IST

New Delhi President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, January 12, 2023, paid tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary. The spiritual leader was born on January 12, 1863.

The National Youth Day is celebrated on January 12 by the government s part of the birth anniversary celebrations of Swami Vivekananda.

President Murmu said Vivekananda’s teachings continue to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and achieve greater goals.

"My tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary! An iconic personality who combined spirituality and patriotism, he propagated Indian values globally. His life and teachings continue to inspire youth to follow their dreams and achieve greater goals," the President tweeted.

Similarly, in a tribute to Swami Vivekananda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his great ideals and ideas will continue to guide the countrymen.

His life, patriotism, spiritualism and dedication will always inspire, Modi tweeted on the iconic spiritual figure’s 160th birth anniversary.

Mr. Modi has often mentioned Vivekananda as a major influence on him.

The Prime Minister is also set to inaugurate the National Youth Festival in Karnataka on Thursday to mark the day.

Swami Vivekananda believed in India’s intrinsic value of unity: Congress

Extending greetings on National Youth Day, Congress president Mallikarjun Khargee said the youth is vying for change and their aim to take India to the pinnacle of global progress can be achieved only if the society is in harmony.

“We extend our warmest greetings on National Youth Day, celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of one of India’s greatest philosophers — Swami Vivekananda, who believed in India’s intrinsic value of unity - ‘Bharat Jodo’,” he said in a tweet.

In his message to fellow citizens, especially the youth, Mr. Kharge said on the behalf of the Indian National Congress, “I extend you the warmest greetings on National Youth Day”.

