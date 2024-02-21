President Murmu, PM Modi pay rich tributes to late Fali S. Nariman 

February 21, 2024 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - New Delhi

Tributes poured in from across the political spectrum and Constitutional functionaries at the demise of eminent jurist Fali S. Nariman on February 21. Condoling his death, President of India Droupadi Murmu described him as a titan among legal luminaries while Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled how Mr. Nariman was devoted to making justice accessible to common citizens.

“Among the wisest experts on our Constitution, he was also a globally respected jurist. He served the nation in various roles, including as a member of the Rajya Sabha, with equal dedication. His contributions in enriching constitutional practices and strengthening legal system will be remembered for long,” President Murmu wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said the passing away of Mr. Nairman is an “unbridgeable loss” and “his legacy and contribution will always serve as a guiding light to the nation at large”.

In a social media post, Mr. Modi said, “Shri Fali Nariman Ji was among the most outstanding legal minds and intellectuals. He devoted his life to making justice accessible to common citizens. I am pained by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. May his soul rest in peace.”

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal also condoled the death of the jurist, with Mr. Meghwal recalling the jurist’s “unwavering commitment towards civil liberties and principles was strong and commendable”.

Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge described the jurist as a fierce votary of constitutional civil liberties and his death is a huge loss to the legal system.

“A Padma Vibhushan recipient, his unwavering commitment to his principles remained steadfast and admirable. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and compatriots. May his soul rest in peace,” Mr. Kharge wrote on X.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said Mr. Nariman’s contributions have not only shaped landmark cases, but have also inspired generations of jurists to uphold the sanctity of Constitution and civil liberties. “May his commitment to justice and fairness continues to guide us, even in his absence,” Mr. Gandhi wrote on social media, condoling the veteran lawyer’s demise and said it leaves a profound void in the legal community.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said Mr. Nariman was an outstanding lawyer and a courageous personality.

“He was a superb Parliamentarian. He informed and educated whenever he spoke and wrote. He was a wonderful human being who was zestful till the very end. He was Fali Nariman, and he was one of my favourite persons,” Mr. Ramesh said, adding the jurist belonged to a species that is already endangered.

