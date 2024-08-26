President Murmu, PM Modi extend greetings on Janmashtami

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday (August 26) extended greetings on the occasion of Janmashtami and said that we must imbibe the teachings of Lord Krishna and work for the nation’s progress.

In a post on X, President Murmu wrote, “I greet all my countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami. This festival inspires us to be dedicated to the divine ideals of Lord Shri Krishna. On this occasion, let us imbibe the teachings of Lord Shri Krishna and pledge to work for the progress and prosperity of the country.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his wishes to the people on Janmashtami. On X, PM Modi wrote, “Wishing you all a very Happy Janmashtami. Jai Shri Krishna!”

Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi also extended wishes and posted on X, “Hearty wishes and congratulations to everyone on Shri Krishna Janmashtami. I hope that this festival of joy and happiness fills the life of all of you with new enthusiasm and excitement.”

Celebrations in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also extended Janmashtami greetings to all devotees of Lord Krishna and residents of the state.

“Hail Kanhaiya Lal! Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all the devotees and residents of the state on the auspicious birth anniversary of Kripasindhu, Shri Banke Bihari ji, ‘Shri Krishna Janmashtami’!” Mr. Adityanath said in a post on X.

Mr. Adityanath had on Sunday directed the authorities to ensure that the holy festival was celebrated grandly across the state, including all reserve police lines, police stations and prisons.

(With ANI inputs)

