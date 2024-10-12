GIFT a SubscriptionGift
President Murmu, PM Modi attend Vijayadashmi celebrations in Delhi

Ms. Murmu and Mr. Modi watched the Ramleela performance depicting end of Ravana at the hands of Lord Rama.

Published - October 12, 2024 08:56 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Dasara celebrations at the Red Fort Ground in New Delhi on October 12, 2024.

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Dasara celebrations at the Red Fort Ground in New Delhi on October 12, 2024. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the Dasara festivities and witnessed the burning of effigies of King Ravana at Parade Ground of Lal Qila on Saturday (October 12, 2024) evening.

The organisers of Sri Dharmik Leela Committee presented the President with a "trishul" (trident) and a "gada" (mace) to the Prime Minister in a ceremonial welcome at the Dasara programme. They were also presented with a bow and arrow as a symbol of "strength and good governance".

Ms. Murmu and Mr. Modi watched the Ramleela performance depicting end of Ravana at the hands of Lord Rama. This was followed by burning of the effigies of Ravana, his son Meghnad and brother Kumbhakaran amid loud cheering by the crowd.

Published - October 12, 2024 08:56 pm IST

