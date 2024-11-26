ADVERTISEMENT

President Murmu on four-day visit of Tamil Nadu from November 27

Updated - November 26, 2024 09:50 pm IST - New Delhi

The President will address the faculty and student officers of the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington on November 28.

PTI

President Droupadi Murmu addresses the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament during the Constitution Day (Samvidhan Divas) celebrations, at Samvidhan Sadan in New Delhi on Tuesday (November 26, 2024). | Photo Credit: ANI

President Droupadi Murmu will visit Tamil Nadu from November 27 to 30, her office said on Tuesday (November 26, 2024).

The President will address the faculty and student officers of the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington on November 28, 2024, it said.

On November 29, 2024, Mr. Murmu will interact with the members of tribal women self-help groups and the prominent members of the tribal community in Nilgiris district at Raj Bhavan, Udhagamandalam.

The President will grace the convocation ceremony of the Central University of Tamil Nadu at Thiruvarur on November 30, 2024, the statement said.

