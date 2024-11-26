President Droupadi Murmu will visit Tamil Nadu from November 27 to 30, her office said on Tuesday (November 26, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

The President will address the faculty and student officers of the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington on November 28, 2024, it said.

On November 29, 2024, Mr. Murmu will interact with the members of tribal women self-help groups and the prominent members of the tribal community in Nilgiris district at Raj Bhavan, Udhagamandalam.

The President will grace the convocation ceremony of the Central University of Tamil Nadu at Thiruvarur on November 30, 2024, the statement said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.