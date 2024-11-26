President Droupadi Murmu will visit Tamil Nadu from November 27 to 30, her office said on Tuesday (November 26, 2024).

The President will address the faculty and student officers of the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington on November 28, 2024, it said.

On November 29, 2024, Mr. Murmu will interact with the members of tribal women self-help groups and the prominent members of the tribal community in Nilgiris district at Raj Bhavan, Udhagamandalam.

The President will grace the convocation ceremony of the Central University of Tamil Nadu at Thiruvarur on November 30, 2024, the statement said.