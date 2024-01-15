ADVERTISEMENT

President Murmu on 3-day visit of Meghalaya, Assam from January 15

January 15, 2024 04:47 am | Updated 04:47 am IST - New Delhi

This is her first visit to Meghalaya after assuming the office of the president.

President Droupadi Murmu will visit Meghalaya and Assam from January 15 to 17, an official statement issued on Sunday by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

The president will inaugurate the Meghalaya Games at the P A Sangma Stadium in Tura on Monday, it said.

On January 16, she will address the members of self-help groups at the Baljek Airport, Tura, and virtually lay the foundation stone for the new Integrated Administration Complex, the statement said.

On the same day, President Murmu will address a gathering at Mawphlang and virtually inaugurate upgraded Rongjeng Mangsang Adokgre Road and Mairang Ranigodown Azra Road as well as lay the foundation stones for Shillong Peak Ropeway and tourist accommodations in the villages of Kongthong, Mawlyngot and Kudengrim.

"In the evening, the president will attend a civic reception to be hosted in her honour by the government of Meghalaya at the Raj Bhavan, Shillong," it added.

On January 17, Murmu will attend the golden jubilee celebrations of the Karbi Youth Festival at Taralangso, Diphu, Assam.

