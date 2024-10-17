GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

President Murmu meets Mauritania counterpart, discusses ways to further strengthen ties

Droupadi Murmu and Mohamed Ould Ghazouani leaders discussed ways to strengthen India-Mauritania relationship further

Published - October 17, 2024 10:59 am IST - Nouakchott (Mauritania)

PTI
President Droupadi Murmu during a bilateral meeting with President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, in Mauritania, Wednesday (October 16, 2024)

President Droupadi Murmu during a bilateral meeting with President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, in Mauritania, Wednesday (October 16, 2024) | Photo Credit: PTI

India and Mauritania on Thursday (October 17, 2024) signed several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs), including on diplomat training and visa exemption, during President Droupadi Murmu's visit to the African nation.

President Murmu met with her Mauritania counterpart Mohamed Ould Ghazouani on Thursday (October 17, 2024) at the Presidential Palace in Nouakchott. Both leaders discussed ways to strengthen their relationship further.

Ms. Murmu arrived here on Wednesday (October 16, 2024) on the second leg of her three-nation visit to Africa. It is the first visit to Mauritania by an Indian leader at the highest level since the African nation won independence in 1960.

"President Droupadi Murmu met and held talks with President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani of Mauritania at the Presidential Palace in Nouakchott. Both leaders discussed ways to further strengthen the relationship," her office said in a post on X.

"Four MoUs in the areas of training of diplomats, cultural exchange, visa exemption and Foreign Office consultations were signed and exchanged on the occasion," the post read.

The MoUs were signed in the presence of President Murmu and President Ghazouani.

On Wednesday (October 16, 2024), Ms. Murmu addressed the community members here in the Mauritanian capital.

Expressing gratitude to the host nation, she said, "I express my gratitude to the government and people of Mauritania for always supporting the Indian community."

Highlighting the potential for India-Mauritania cooperation, President Murmu noted that India could contribute to Mauritania’s development in various sectors, including human resource development, infrastructure, agriculture, health, education, skill development, and digital innovation.

“On her arrival at Nouakchott-Oumtounsy Airport, President Murmu was received by her Mauritanian counterpart Mohamed Ould Ghazouani. She was accorded a ceremonial welcome,” her office said.

Mauritania has immense natural resources that are important for India's growing industry.

Ms. Murmu arrived here after a successful visit to Algeria, where she held talks with Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune to enhance bilateral ties.

She will later travel to Malawi on the last leg of her visit.

Published - October 17, 2024 10:59 am IST

Related Topics

India / World / international relations

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.