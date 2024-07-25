GIFT a SubscriptionGift
President Murmu interacts with school students, stresses environment conservation

Ms. Murmu also talked about the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked the students to plant a tree on their birthdays

Updated - July 25, 2024 03:07 pm IST

Published - July 25, 2024 03:06 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
President Droupadi Murmu interacts with Class 9 students of Dr. Rajendra Prasad Kendriya Vidyalaya in the President’s Estate, on the issue of global warming while also suggesting ways for environment conservation, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 25, 2024.

President Droupadi Murmu interacts with Class 9 students of Dr. Rajendra Prasad Kendriya Vidyalaya in the President’s Estate, on the issue of global warming while also suggesting ways for environment conservation, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 25, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

President Droupadi Murmu on July 25 took up the role of a teacher for students of central school in the President's Estate, interacting with them on the issue of global warming while also suggesting ways for environment conservation.

During her interactive session with Class 9 students of Dr. Rajendra Prasad Kendriya Vidyalaya in Delhi, she also emphasised the need for water conservation and encouraged them to plant more trees in a bid to reduce the impact of climate change.

"We should plant more trees. We should also take steps to reduce water wastage and conserve it through rainwater harvesting," Ms. Murmu said.

She also discussed air pollution and talked about the ways to reduce it.

At the beginning of her interaction, the president asked the students about their ambitions and the subjects they liked and expressed her happiness after learning that they aspired to become scientists and doctors, among others.

Ms. Murmu also talked about the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked the students to plant a tree on their birthdays.

Her interaction with the students came on the day she completed two years in office.

Born on June 20, 1958, at Uparbeda village in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, Ms. Murmu was sworn in as the country's 15th President on July 25, 2022.

Before taking over the top constitutional office, she was the governor of Jharkhand from 2015 to 2021.

An avid reader with a keen interest in spirituality, Ms. Murmu has devoted her life to empowering the downtrodden and the marginalised sections besides deepening the democratic values.

"I really enjoyed interacting with you. I got the opportunity to learn a lot from you all. You are studying in Class 9 and you are very aware about the impact of global warming. I am sure, when you grow up, global warming will be reduced," she said while concluding her interaction.

