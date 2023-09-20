HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

President Murmu hails women’s reservation Bill, terms it transformative revolution for gender justice

Droupadi Murmu was speaking at the inauguration of the two-day conference of the National Human Rights Institutions (NHRIs)

September 20, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - New Delhi

Ishita Mishra
Ishita Mishra
President Droupadi Murmu addressing the opening ceremony of the conference of National Human Rights Institutions of Asia Pacific, in New Delhi on September 20.

President Droupadi Murmu addressing the opening ceremony of the conference of National Human Rights Institutions of Asia Pacific, in New Delhi on September 20. | Photo Credit: PTI

Terming it the most transformative revolution for gender justice in our times, President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday hailed the newly introduced women’s reservation Bill. Her remarks come a day after the Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha.

Ms. Murmu was speaking at the inauguration of the two-day conference of the National Human Rights Institutions (NHRIs) of Asia Pacific organised by the NHRI-India in collaboration with the Asia Pacific Forum.

ALSO READ
Akhilesh, Mayawati say BJP is fishing for women’s vote, using reservation as bait

Also Read | Women’s reservation Bill: BJP criticises Congress; says party playing politics

“We ensured a minimum of 33% reservation for women in local bodies’ elections. What is more, in a pleasant co-incidence, a proposal to provide similar reservation for women in the State Assemblies and national Parliament, is taking a shape now. It will be the most transformative revolution, in our times for gender justice,” she said.

The Union Government introduced a Bill to provide one-third reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies, in the new Parliament House on Tuesday. The Bill, however, will not be implemented during the 2024 Lok Sabha election due to the need for a delimitation exercise before its roll-out.

On human rights violations

Speaking on the issue of human rights violations, the President said that over the years, the government has also launched a number of ambitious schemes to ensure basic facilities like housing, toilets, education and health facilities to protect the dignity of the poor.

ALSO READ
On women’s reservation Bill, Sonia Gandhi says it is ours

“I come from a background where I know how privation, poverty and illiteracy make life miserable, with economic and social disparities which are no less violation of human rights as any other form of discrimination,” the President added.

In her inaugural speech, the President maintained that India and other nations of the Asia Pacific are civilisational protectors of human rights and can play a role in evolving an international consensus on related issues. Drawing attention to the issue of climate change impacting human rights, she exhorted to conserve and enrich nature before it is too late.

‘Need for a joint strategy’

NHRC, India, Chairperson Justice Arun Mishra spoke about need for a joint strategy in the the Asia Pacific for the emerging challenges to human rights protection in areas of climate change, child trafficking, Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) and other crimes in cyberspace, the latest developments in Artificial Intelligence, among others.

He said that the concentration of wealth in a few hands globally is causing a brooding sense of injustice. He also strongly pitched in for ensuring gender justice for women and LGBTQI+ community besides liberalising the concept of reasonable opportunity for the specially-abled.

Related Topics

Parliament proceedings

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.